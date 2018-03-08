How to dress up your International Women’s Day outfit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you noticed a lot of ladies in red today? Whether it be your social media feed, within your office or just walking down the street, people are dressed in red to support International Women's Day, the day that celebrates women's achievements.

Fashion expert D'Arcy Vandenberg showed us how to dress up some amazing International Women's Day t-shirts. These t-shirts have hashtags or slogans on them that are inspired by the whole movement of International Women's Day such as #BeBoldForChange or #ADayWithoutAWoman. The best part is that all these t-shirts are from woman-owned companies.

You can rock any of these t-shirts with a cute pair of jeans, or you can use some of the suggestions D'Arcy gives to dress them up. Whether you add a fun skirt, a fur vest, some high heels, leather jacket, or even a neck scarf, all of these empowering t-shirts can be dressed up or down to your liking.

Red is the color of International Women's Day, so throw a little pop of red into your outfit with some jewelry or a handbag. It shows support for women and the empowerment of the movement today. Plus, who doesn't love a good pop of color?

For more fashion tips, spring trends, or a list of International Woman's Day hashtags, visit D'arcy's website at www.dear-darcy.com