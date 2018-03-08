Erda student eyeing national free-throw shooting title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERDA – A third grader from Overlake Elementary in Tooele is racking up trophies for his free-throw shooting and has a shot to make it in the basketball Hall of Fame.

Dallin Jensen just returned from Las Vegas where he was crowned the regional champ in the Elks Hoop Shoot.

We caught up with him at his backyard basketball court in Erda.

“I try to shoot 100 a day," Dallin said. "I like shooting and I like getting better at it."

The 9-year-old competed in the local Elks Hoop Shoot, then advanced through district and state contests. On Saturday, March 3, Dallin earned the regional title in Las Vegas.

“I was first," he said. "There are four boys. I made my first ten out of all of them. And then we shot 15 and I made 13. It was fun."

When you ask him about his technique, he responds, “It's just normal style shooting.”

But there’s some luck involved.

“I always have these clothes that I wear," Dallin said. "I wear them every hoop shoot. I've won so far in all of them.”

He’ll suit up in Chicago on April 21 for the final round – nationals.

“I`m excited,” Dallin said.

Dad and mom, Tyler and Meagan Jensen, are coaching him every step of the way.

“He's really cool under pressure,” said Tyler Jensen.

Dallin is up for the challenge. He’s looking to some of his favorites for inspiration, like Donovan Mitchell.

“Whenever he comes down the court, you think, what is he going to do next?” Dallin said.

And Rudy Gobert.

“He can swat a lot of people and he can do sweet dunks,” Dallin said.

If Dallin wins the national competition, his name will be placed in the Basketball Hall of Fame.