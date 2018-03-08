Car to blame for Fruit Heights house fire, no one injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah - Firefighters said a car is to blame for a fire that damaged a Fruit Heights home early Thursday morning.

Residents called firefighters to the house near 593 N. 1400 E. at about 5:20 a.m. when they saw smoke.

Fire crews said the fire started in the garage.

"It appears it started in the middle car, there were three cars in the garage, in the engine compartment, and then spread throughout the garage, destroying three cars and also pretty much all the contents in the garage was [sic] destroyed," Kaysville Fire Capt. Ryan Eckardt said.

They kept the flames contained to the garage, sparing the main home from extensive damage.

Three vehicles along with everything inside the garage was destroyed.

The good news is the main home remains intact and no one was injured.