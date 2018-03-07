× Victim in good condition after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken to a hospital in good condition after a stabbing in Salt Lake City, but authorities say the victim is not cooperating with police.

Lt. Justin Hudson of the Salt Lake Police Department said the man was stabbed Wednesday evening in the area of 800 South and 800 East.

Hudson said a blood trail led to a nearby apartment where the victim’s family lives. The occupants claimed not to know anything about the stabbing.

The victim had walked to a Smith’s store in the area, where employees saw his injuries and called police.

Police say the man was uncooperative and lied to officers several times. The man was taken to a hospital to have his injuries stitched up. He is listed in good condition.

No further details about the stabbing or a suspect(s) were immediately available.