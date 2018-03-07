The ‘Donald Trump Highway’ will shrink, lawmaker proposes

SALT LAKE CITY — The sponsor of a bill to name a huge chunk of highway in southern Utah after President Donald J. Trump is now proposing to shrink it.

Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, showed FOX 13 a map that would reduce the “Donald J. Trump Utah National Parks Highway” from going through a number of counties to just going through two spots: from Lake Powell along Highways 275 and 276 in San Juan County, and from outside Big Water to Henrieville in Kane and Garfield counties.

He had letters of support from the county commissions support the change.

Rep. Noel’s gesture to thank President Trump for shrinking Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments has gotten national attention and heated pushback. Rep. Noel played for FOX 13 voicemails he’d received from people with copious profanity.

“Are you f—ing kidding me? Go f— yourself,” an angry woman says on one voicemail. Another accused the Kanab representative of performing a sex act on the President and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rep. Noel said some of the voicemails and emails he’d received over the Trump Highway designation were disturbing, but had not risen to the level of death threats.

The bill is scheduled to be heard on the House floor on Wednesday afternoon. Democrats have already threatened to hijack the bill. Rep. Sue Duckworth, D-Magna, is proposing to rename the road the “Jon M. Huntsman Sr. Utah National Parks Highway” and Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, said if it made it to the Senate he would propose adding the “Stormy Daniels Rampway” along the frontage road.