Salt Lake City makes short list for next Apple campus, Bloomberg reports

Apple is considering locations for its next campus and Salt Lake City has made the list, Bloomberg is reporting.

The tech giant has not said where its next location will be but has said it will likely be smaller and serve as a tech support center.

According to Bloomberg, Apple said it will not be building in Texas or California.

The report states Salt Lake City is an attractive choice because of its access to transportation, tax incentives and business environment and human capital.

