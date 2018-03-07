Oceanside’s eclectic market featuring 200 local merchants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MainStreet Oceanside Sunset Market features up to 200 merchants and spans four city blocks. The Market is San Diego County's top weekly food and music street fair. Every Thursday from 5-9 p.m., thousands of residents and visitors alike gather here to enjoy hot food from around the world, gourmet goodies and desserts, eclectic shopping and live entertainment. Located on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway in Downtown Oceanside since 2007, this free, family-friendly event also features Dorothy’s KidZone with children’s activities.

