Gov. Herbert issues executive order banning some state employees from talking to the legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert has issued an executive order prohibiting some state employees from talking to the legislature.

The executive order, obtained by FOX 13, blocks rank-and-file Executive Branch staffers from engaging in legislative communications without going through their state division or cabinet-level department directors.

It also prohibits all executive branch members from giving gifts, or even swag, without the express permission of the governor.

“Nothing in this executive order should be interpreted as a limitation of an individual’s right to free speech on the individual’s own time and with non-state resources,” the order reads, so long as that person doesn’t imply that they are working on behalf of government.

Gov. Herbert’s office said this clarified what has been long-standing guidance for agencies on dealing with the legislature, while expanding the gift giving policies.

Read the governor’s executive order here: