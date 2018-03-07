Adobe expanding on Utah’s Silicon Slopes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHI, Utah -- The biggest tech company at the Point of the Mountain will soon occupy even more of Utah's Silicon Slopes.

Adobe broke ground on a facility that will almost double their workforce from 1,200 to 2,200 in the coming years.

"Utah has been a great place for us to find a highly-educated, talented workforce," said Jonathan Francom, Vice President of Employee and Workplace Solutions for the software giant.

Francom says his job takes him around the world setting up work sites, and Utah has impressed him with the quality of its workforce and the competence of local leaders.

"Utah has a very forward-looking business practice, but it's not giving away money; every incentive we have gotten is all performance based," Francom said.

The expanded facility will add 160,000 square feet to the 200,000 already built on the east side of I-15 in Lehi.

Xan Marcucci Barkdull is looking forward to meeting the new employees who move into the new space. Having started in July, the Communications Manager is new herself.

"I love being in Utah. I love the environment. I love the people here," Marcucci Barkdull said.