Teens injured when Jeep crashes into utility pole in Weber County

FARR WEST, Utah – Two 16-year-old girls have minor injuries after their Jeep crashed into a utility pole in Farr West.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the driver hit the pole near 2600 W. North Plain City Rd. Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the driver failed to navigate a curve; speed was a factor.

The driver was treated for a cut on her forehead and the passenger for a neck injury.

Both have been released from the hospital.

Deputies said the teens were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities cited the driver for careless driving.