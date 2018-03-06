× Snowmobiler rescued after avalanche in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – The Utah Avalanche Center confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a snowmobiler was caught in an avalanche in Major Evans Gulch in American Fork Canyon.

According to Mark Staples with the Utah Avalanche Center, a member of the organization was up in American Fork Canyon, watching snowmobilers play in the area.

The member of the avalanche center soon became nervous and anticipated that an avalanche was about to happen. The employee pulled out their phone and was able to catch the incident as it happened.

The center stated on Twitter that the avalanche was three feet deep and 500 feet wide:

Snowmobiler caught carried ok in avalanche 3’ deep 500’ wide just now. Major Evans Gulch of American Fork canyon. NE 10,00’. #utavy pic.twitter.com/OV0aRiNgyM — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) March 6, 2018

Details regarding what caused the avalanche were unknown at the time of this report.

The employee from the avalanche center was able to conduct a rescue of the snowmobiler.

