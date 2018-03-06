Pet psychic Patty Rayman can help you connect more to your animal with her new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a special type of bond between a pet and their owner. Patty Rayman works to help people and animals have conversation to make that bond stronger.

Patty claims she can ask animals questions and translate their answers to their human owner. She works with all types of animals and specializes in behavior, health and relationship issues.

Doing home visits and phone consultations all throughout the Salt Lake metro area and even into Ogden, Provo and Park City, Patty is dedicated to her job of bringing pets and humans closer.

In her new book "Humans Thin. Animals Feel." that helps find the common ground between you and your animal companion. In it, Patty discusses how you can learn to think like your pet to solve behavior challenges. She claims this is not a training method, but a new way of thinking about how your actions, words, and emotions affect your partnership with your animal. It also contains stories, exercises and practical examples to help everyone improve their relationship with their animals.

Patty is doing a book signing at Sam Weller Book Works at Trolley Square on Saturday, March 17 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Visit www.wellerbookworks.com for more information. You can purchase "Humans Think. Animals Feel." at Sam Weller Book Works or on Amazon.