Hub and Spoke Diner’s real southern-style Shrimp and Grits

Hub and Spoke Diner is the home of comfort food, and what Chef Adam Klemensen claims is the best breakfast you'll ever have.

Located on 1291 south and 1100 east in Salt Lake City, Hub and Spoke Diner knows their way around Utah's local vendors. With whatever you order at Hub and Spoke, a local Utah vendor has contributed to it as they source their produce, eggs, dairy and almost everything else locally.

Chef Adam Klemensen showed us how to make a delicious Shrimp and Grits breakfast - one of the most popular on Hub and Spoke's breakfast menu. Not only did he make it with locally sourced ingredients, he also made real, homecooked, southern-style grits. Check out the video to see him make it!

For more on Hub and Spoke Diner, visit www.hubandspokediner.com.