Hearing loud noises? Heber Police warn residents about SWAT training

HEBER, Utah – Heber City Police are warning residents about SWAT training on 100 E. from 200 S. to 300 S. Tuesday.

Uniformed and tactically-equipped officers will be operating under varying scenarios during the afternoon and evening.

Residents can expect “loud noises” that may frighten pets and others nearby.

Authorities said they will “take all available precautions to ensure that all training exercises are conducted in a safe manner so as there is no risk to the neighboring public.”

Law enforcement is asking residents to avoid interacting with the officers going through training.