Family of missing American Fork woman offering $5,000 reward after disappearance

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – The family of 24-year-old Jessica Binks is offering a $5,000 reward in the case of the woman’s disappearance.

Binks went missing on Feb. 18, after leaving a residential treatment center to exercise. She told her roommate she was going for a run, but never returned. Authorities say Binks left all of her personal belongings behind except for her cell phone.

Volunteers gathered Saturday to search for Binks, but she was not found.

Jerika is described as a white female who stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say foul play has not been ruled out.