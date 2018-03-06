Facebook dominates social media, but research shows Instagram and Snapchat strong among young adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Facebook dominates America's social media landscape across generations, but two other social media platforms, Snapchat and Instagram, perform better when it comes to young Americans.

The information comes from a study released on March 1 by the Pew Research Center.

68 percent of American adults use Facebook on a regular basis, including 55 percent of Americans over 50. Facebook is the only social media site to attract a majority of Americans over 50.

35 percent of Americans use Instagram and 27 percent use Snapchat, but among Americans between 18 and 24 years old, Snapchat has the most loyal following. 78 percent of those young adults use Snapchat, and 71 percent of that group view it several times a day.