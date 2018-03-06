Cat badly burned in Sanpete County on the mend

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah – “Turtle” the cat, who was rescued after being badly injured during a controlled burn near Sanpete County is on the mend.

In a Facebook post made by Utah Valley Animal Rescue, staff members say the cat is doing much better.

“He fights us a little bit more on medication every day. Which we love, because that means he is feeling much better,” the rescue center wrote. “And he is still the biggest cuddle bug around.”

Turtle was hurt during routine maintenance of ditches in the county. A resident Found Turtle in their backyard, and his eyes were swollen shut. He was treated at Mountain West Animal Hospital, before being transferred to Utah Valley Animal Rescue.

Once Turle is fully healed, he will be put up for adoption.

To help support Turtle and other rescued animals, you can donate to the Utah Valley Animal Rescue here.