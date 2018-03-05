Washington County high school evacuated after ‘suspicious incident’

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The St. George Police Department and Washington County School District evacuated a high school Monday afternoon after a school resource officer was notified of a ‘suspicious incident.’

According to the St. George News, a suspicious package was said to be found on school grounds, causing an evacuation.

Several parents of Pine View High School students reportedly said that their children had messaged them, and said they heard that a backpack was found that was “smoking.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. On their website, the Washington County School District wrote that all of the school’s students had been accounted for and were safe.

The school district urged parents not to come to the school, and that buses would be operating on a normal schedule.

In a live update posted at 2:03 p.m. Monday afternoon, the school district wrote the following:

“We will release students who walk home at 2:30pm. Students who drive and are parked in the north parking lot will also release at 2:30pm. Busses will pickup & drop-off students at the normal time at 2:45pm. Students parked in the south and east parking lots will not be able to take their vehicles until the SGPD authorizes.”

At the time of this report, the St. George Police Department did not confirm that any arrests were made during the incident. However, “Witnesses reported seeing a student escorted off the field by law enforcement,” the St. George News said.

