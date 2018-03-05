Salt Lake City to save money, outfit Smith’s Ballpark with LED lights

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City announced that it began installing new LED lights at Smith’s Ballpark, where the Salt Lake Bees play.

The city owns the stadium and announced it is investing $630,000 to replace 342 obsolete lamps with newer, more efficient LED bulbs.

“Salt Lake City will see our beautiful baseball stadium in a whole new light,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “These upgrades not only save costs and reduce energy but provide an even greater sports experience for families and fans.”

The current lighting system at Smith’s Ballpark is 25 years old and has exceeded its’ lifespan. Recently lights have turned off in the middle of games.

President of the Salt Lake City Bees Marc Amicone said upgrades similar to what Salt Lake City is doing have been implemented in several baseball stadiums across the country. They are quickly becoming a new standard in baseball stadium lighting.

“We’ll be able to brighten the field faster and more directionally, which will help reduce light pollution,” said Amicone. “This new system even has special effects so we can enhance the fan experience when celebrating home runs or when the Bees win.”

Crews with Cache Valley Electric and Wagstaff Crane are expected to complete the installation this week before the 2018 baseball season begins.

Pictures of the installation can be seen below: (Courtesy Salt Lake Bees)