Salt Lake City Police need help identifying suspected Maverik robber

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

This surveillance photo shows the suspect.

The man walked into the Maverik convenience store at 710 East 2700 South on Feb. 10.

Police say the man demanded money from the clerk then exited the store and fled in an unknown direction.

Suspect’s description:

White, adult male, likely in his mid-thirties to mid-forties

Wearing a gray and black hoodie and dark blue pants

If you have any information about the suspect Salt Lake Police ask you to contact them.

Call: (801) 799-3000

Text: to 274637, start with TIPSLCPD,

Reference: Case # 18-25351