Police: Arson suspect arrested after barricading himself in West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A standoff ended Monday evening between police and an alleged arson suspect who barricaded himself in a West Jordan home.

According to Sgt. JC Holt with the West Jordan Police Department, investigators were out seeking information on an arson that occurred near 8500 S. and Sadler Drive (3600 W.) Sunday night.

Police believed they had identified a suspect, but when they approached around 1:30 p.m. him he fled into a house with a gun, Holt said.

Several residents near the house were put on shelter in place, while other residents were advised to stay clear of the area.

It was unclear whether anyone else was barricaded in the home with the suspect, or how police were able to get the man into custody.

