Ogden residents terrified after man breaks into house while running from police

OGDEN, Utah - Two families living in an Ogden home are terrified after they say a man running from police broke into their house in the middle of the night.

Ogden Police say they'd been looking for David Rowley for a weapons disturbance complaint. Just after 4:00 a.m. Monday, they saw him driving a stolen car and tried to pull him over. Police say Rowley was driving erratically and trying to get away from them when he turned on to a residential street and started to run.

The victims are still extremely shaken up, so we're concealing their identities in this story.

"I wanted to pinch myself and wake up like it's a bad dream," said one of the victims.

Residents of the home at the corner of 500 South and 350 West in Ogden woke up to a real-life nightmare. First, the sound of a sliding glass door creeping open.

"I don’t even feel safe in my own place anymore. I mean that was my room that was broken into," said one of the victims.

When she opened her eyes, a man she didn't know was standing in the doorway.

"I was yelling at him to get out. I said I don’t know who you are. Get the hell out of my house," said the victim.

He told her he knew her roommate.

"I came up and woke her up and let her know that somebody was looking for her. They kept saying her name, they just broke in," said the victim.

However, the roommate had no idea who he was either.

"He said the cops are outside and I said, 'that isn’t my problem. I've got kids in this house. What are you doing? You need to leave,'" said another victim.

They saw him walk out of the door, but apparently, he came back in because moments later they heard sirens.

"We heard put your hands in the air. OPD. All of you come out with your hands in the air," said a victim.

Six officers with guns drawn came barreling into their house.

"Started tearing through rooms trying to find this guy and then we heard them tell him to come out, put your hands where I can see them," says the victim.

Police found David Rowley in a room where two kids usually sleep. Thankfully, they were sleeping in their mom's room at the time. Police say Rowley was hiding underneath the mattress.

"They were tossing stuff looking for a weapon that he had pulled on someone earlier so they just went through everything. Now we’ve got a mess to clean up," says one of the victims.

However, the mess is the least of their worries. Both women are extremely concerned about the five kids in the house, ranging in age from five to 15.

"I’m angry and I’m scared and I don’t even know how to tell my kids they're safe. How do you tell them they’re safe when this happens," says a victim.

Right after all of the commotion, all of the kids had to go straight to school.

According to the probable cause statement, David Rowley admitted to police that he was under the influence of heroin. He's been booked into Weber County Jail where he's facing several charges including criminal trespassing and evading police.