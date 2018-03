Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A new tax law may make it a little less dangerous for loans to be taken out from a 401(k).

Max Roth with Fox 13 talked to Gary Gygi with Gygi Capitol Management about what the new tax law could mean.

Under the law, workers will have more time put the money back into the account when they leave or lose a job.

Still, that extension may not be enough to make 401(k) loans entirely safe.

