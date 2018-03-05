Dramatic dash cam video shows arrest of violent suspect in Provo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY - A Provo officer’s dash camera caught the violent ending to a police chase in Utah County in January.

“It’s something you’ll never forget,” said Shane McBride who saw the crash that led to the suspect’s arrest. McBride works at a Big O Tire off Main Street in Spanish Fork where the chase came to an end.

However, the circumstances behind the chase started a couple days earlier in Herriman.

“He had not only shot at officers, he had shot civilians and threatened to do it again,” said Sergeant Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Department.

Unified Police say it started when they responded to reports of car theft. When they arrived, they say a man named Justin Llewelyn shot at at least one officer before escaping to a nearby home. He then, allegedly, shot someone in the home in the chest and stole their car.

A couple days later, he was spotted in Utah County and that’s when the car chase ensued. The dashboard camera caught the suspect weaving in and out of lanes and barreling through red lights, narrowly missing cars and pedestrians.

“There was a minivan with a mom and two kids,” McBride pointed out. “He missed her by inches.”

The chase came to an end when a Utah County deputy rammed the side of the suspect’s car, injuring himself in the process.

“The door was all crunched,” McBride said of the deputy’s car. McBride’s coworkers pulled the deputy from the wreckage and to safety.

Sgt. Cannon confirms that deputy suffered a broken bone in his wrist and hasn’t returned to full duty as a result.