SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah is known for places like the Slickrock Trail and the Burr Trail, but to explore them, it pays to have a very good 4X4 vehicle.

Sometimes a stock model right off a showroom floor won't get the job done, so there's a cottage industry to make Jeeps and other four wheel drives rugged enough to survive what Utah's back country has to offer.

Dosecc Fabrication specializes in creating rock-dodgers that can tilt, climb and maneuver around and over almost any obstacle.