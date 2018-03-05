Recipe: Coconut Curry Chicken Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nina Christensen- Co-Owner/Chef at Plates & Palates shares her recipe for Coconut Curry Chicken Salad.

Dressing:

3/4 c. coconut milk

1/2 c. sugar

1/2 c mayo

2 T. curry powder

2 t. ground ginger

1 t. garlic powder

pinch of salt & pepper

*can add chili flakes if you like it spicy

Salad:

2 1/2 c. cooked chicken, shredded or cut into bite-size cubes

3/4 c. diced celery

1/2 c. sliced green onion

1/4 c. dried apricots cut into 1/4" pieces

1/4 c. shredded carrot

1/4 c. shredded coconut- sweetened or unsweetened per preference

3/4 c. grapes

Greens, rolls/bread for serving

Method:

Whisk together all dressing ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

In a separate bowl mix all chicken salad ingredients, then slowly add dressing to chicken mixture to your liking. Serve on greens for a salad or makes a great sandwich too!

Instagram Giveaway- 1 dozen of our famous Coconut Cupcakes.

Just follow @platesandpalates and tag a friend (or as many as you like) you would want to share cupcakes with. Winner announced Tuesday morning for pick up of cupcakes on Thursday.

Visit Plates and Palates at the corner 400 W 500 S Bountiful.