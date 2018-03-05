2018 Women of the World Fashion Show & Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women of the World is hosting its spring fashion show to present the beauty and courage of refugee women. This event kicks off a week of celebration around International Women's Day and gives native Utahns an opportunity to meet, befriend, and learn about women from across the globe. Fashions from Iraq, Burma, Congo, Somalia, and many other nations will be represented. Ethnic food from refugee vendors will be served. There will also be dancing and speakers that promote diversity and equality. For tickets Click Here.