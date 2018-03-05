× 1-80 EB closed Monday evening following two crashes

SALT LAKE CITY – Officials from the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that eastbound I-80 was closed Monday evening after two crashes occurred near the entrance to Parleys Canyon.

According to Lt. Todd Royce with the Utah Highway Patrol, the two incidents occurred close to each other where the road splits from EB I-80 to I-215’s belt.

Royce stated that a car hit a semi truck, and another rollover incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. Monday evening.

Minor injuries were reported in each accident.

UDOT tweeted that the road was closed shortly after the incident:

EB I-80 Closed

at MP 128 (SB I-215 East Belt) Salt Lake Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 6, 2018

Royce stated that snow plows were dispatched to the area, and crews were making sure the roads were well salted and safe before they reopened.

It was unclear how long I-80 would be closed as a result of this incident.

This is an ongoing story. For the latest updates, visit fox13now.com.