× I-15 southbound near Willard Bay reopened following semi-truck flip.

WILLARD – Two semi-trucks tipped over near Willard Bay on Sunday morning. One completely blocking southbound traffic causing I-15 southbound closures. Utah Highway Patrol has now reopened all lanes following a quick clean-up effort.

Utah Highway Patrol says the closures stretched from mile marker 357 through 351 in Willard.

Two semi-trucks tipped over at the scene one onto the road and another into a ditch. Meanwhile, UHP says there have been multiple vehicle slide-offs and minor collisions related to the incident.

Utah Highway Patrol says they are unaware of any injuries related to these crashes or weather overnight.

“It’s been pretty bad up here. The storm hung out in the north for quite a while,” said Eric Prescott a public information officer with Utah Highway Patrol.

Prescott reminds drivers to “buckle up, slow down, and move over so that we can all be safe today.”