× Salt Lake City police and SWAT respond to barricaded suspect

SALT LAKE CITY – Dispatch confirms that Salt Lake City police and SWAT are at the scene of a barricaded suspect in the area of 1538 Hayes Ave.

Witnesses say police have responded to this same house prior to today.

Avoid the area if possible while law enforcement gets the situation under control

Fox 13 is headed to the scene and will be updating this story as more information is released.