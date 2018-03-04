Robotics team visiting Utah out thousands of dollars after theft of trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY -- A California team in Utah to compete in the robotics competition at the Maverik Center is out tens of thousands of dollars.

Someone stole a trailer with all their gear inside as it was parked outside their hotel.

The group was staying at the Country Inn and Suites near 3400 South Decker Lake Boulevard.

Lt. Amy Maurer, West Valley City Police, said folks traveling with a separate trailer should take precautions.

“When you have a separate trailer, put any kind of lock on it you can,” Maurer said. “It's kind of just, opportunities. Bad guys will see opportunities, so you just have to try to minimize. So anything you can do. It's just hard in a hotel parking lot, that's pretty unsecure."

A blue pickup truck identified as a suspect vehicle turned out to be stolen. The trailer contained valuable gear the team uses, and they say the robot alone was valued at $50,000.

"If anybody sees a trailer, it's like I said a U-Haul trailer, and it's parked somewhere funny or you're in your neighborhood and you've never seen a trailer like that before—we just ask you to call us if it's suspicious and we'll come out and run the plate and hopefully find this trailer," Maurer said.

West Valley City Police's non-emergency dispatch can be reached at 801-840-4000.