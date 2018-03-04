One in serious condition after car rear-ends semitrailer on I-80 in Wyoming

LYMAN, Wyo. — One person suffered serious injuries Sunday after emergency responders say a passenger car rear-ended a moving semitrailer on I-80 near Lyman, Wyoming.

According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, the crash occurred on westbound I-80 near milepost 38 Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the passenger car was taken to Evanston Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to crash into the semi-trailer. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.