Get ready to shovel the driveway: Taking a look at Utah’s overnight snowfall

While some questioned whether the snow would ever fall as Saturday afternoon stretched on, mother nature let loose overnight covering parts of the state.

Some resorts saw more than 10 inches including Alta, Brighton, Eagle Point and Snowbird. With Solitude Mountain Resort reporting a full foot of fresh powder.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski posed on Facebook Sunday morning a plea for drivers to stay safe and a link to track SLC snow plows.

“Please stay warm, drive slow, and remain safe out there this morning. With fresh snow hitting our Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) snow fighters are out in force to keep streets, roadways, and runways clear,” Biskupski said. “You can track snowplows in real time by using an interactive map below and see our snow removal priority map. Stay safe.”

According to Fox 13’s Chief Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke, winds coming in from the northwest are bringing with them some extra moisture from the Great Salt Lake. Kristen says Northern Utah is still seeing heavy and steady snowfall all the way down the state into areas as low as Provo.

Winter storm warnings are still in effect until 4pm, however, Kristen says she expects them to go away sooner than that.

Utah Highway Patrol says despite the numerous accidents they’ve seen as of 8:00 a.m. they weren’t aware of injuries on main Utah roads.

Unified Police Department Canyon Alerts tweeted that both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons are “snow packed” with heavy traffic conditions.” They warn drivers to expect major delays.

According to the Fox 13 weather center, conditions are likely to improve around noon as the weather pushes East out of the state. After that point, they say, upper elevations might see some snowfall in the afternoon but valleys should expect improved conditions.

