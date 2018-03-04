3 Questions with Bob Evans: Erika Munson talks Mormons Building Bridges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- She is an active Latter-day Saint, a mother of five straight children, a grandmother of three and the co-founder of "Mormons Building Bridges.”

Eyebrows were raised in 2012, when that group marched in Salt Lake City’s Pride Parade. But for Erika Munson, it was the best way she could think of to reach out in love and understanding to the LGBTQ community.

Recently she joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

1 – When other members of the LDS Church see Mormons Building Bridges marching in the Gay Pride Parade, do you run into an instance, or instances, where people misunderstand what the organization is all about?

2 - The LDS Church's doctrine on sexual relations is never going to change, nor is the standpoint of the LGBTQ community and their outlook on sexual relations ever going to change. Yet, these two groups are coming together like this, and it is your purpose as an organization to build a bridge between the two. Where do you see that relationship ending up?

3 – In your view, what is the biggest challenge facing Mormon families with children who come out as gay? What is the biggest challenge they face going forward?

