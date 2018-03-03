× Woman arrested after driving gun shot victim to hospital while under the influence

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY – It was a domestic dispute, a shooting and a DUI arrest that created a strange situation for South Salt Lake Police Friday night.

Police say they received multiple calls around 10:30 p.m. on Friday reporting shots fired in a domestic dispute in the area of 3480 south and 300 east.

According to Sergeant Darren Carr, a man kicked in the door of an apartment when the male inside fired shots at the intruder.

At this point, the male who fired the shot ran away while an intoxicated female put the victim in a car and attempted to take him to the hospital.

While she drove to the hospital officers say she crashed into several vehicles.

“As they were leaving, a female was driving a car and she was intoxicated and came around the corner and plowed into these three cars here, in an attempt to get the guy that was shot to the hospital,” said Sgt. Carr.

The shooting victim was admitted in critical condition meanwhile the female driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

South Salt Lake City Police are still searching for the man who fired the shots. Sgt. Carr says they still need to hear his side of the story.