Recall issued for ground beef, pork products due to E. coli concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc. is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground beef and pork products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to a press release from the USDA, the recall applies to products packaged between February 10 and February 12 and sold in retail locations in Utah, Oregon and Washington State.

The affected products are:

2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “ALL NATURAL EXTRA LEAN GROUND BEEF” containing package code 04118 and with 96% lean and 4% fat on the label.

2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK” containing package code 04118 and with 80% lean and 20% fat on the label.

2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “GROUND BEEF AND PORK BLEND” containing package code 04118 and with 80% lean and 20% fat on the label.

2.50-lb. bag containing 10 quarter pound frozen “BROTHERS CHOICE 85% LEAN ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” containing package code 04318.

The products included in the recall bear establishment number “965” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Inspection personnel inspected beef samples that tested positive for E. coli, but so far there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the products.

The press release says consumers who purchased the products should not consume them but instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The release states: “E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.”