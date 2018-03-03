× One in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Taylorsville cemetery

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An 18-year-old man was seriously wounded after police say a drive-by shooting occurred in a cemetery as three friends were visiting a grave Saturday.

According to the Unified Police Department, the shooting occurred in the area of 4620 South Redwood Road as three people were visiting their friend’s grave in the Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery.

Police state a black 4-door sedan drove through the cemetery and shot at the group visiting the grave. An 18-year-old man in that group was hit by gunfire in his upper body.

The man’s friends drove him to a hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police first tweeted about the shooting shortly after 2 p.m.

Police say the suspects fled the scene.

