One dead, two wounded in South Salt Lake apartment shooting, suspect at large

SOUTH SALT LAKE -Police are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at an apartment complex near 3800 S. and 700 W.

South Salt Lake Police Sgt. Gary Keller says one male was killed and another male and a female have been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police believe the incident began at a party when an argument broke out and shots were fired around 3:30 a.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the area to begin the investigation. Unified Police confirm they are using K-9 units to track and find the shooter.

The surrounding area has been closed off around 700 west between 3600 and 3900 south. Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

Keller says no arrests have been made so far, but they are questioning one witness.

South Salt Lake Police couldn’t confirm whether or not a weapon has been located.

This is a developing story, this story will be updated as more details are released.