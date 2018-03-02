× No gas leak found after smell of gas prompts evacuations

UPDATE: Officials with Dominion Energy say they responded to the businesses that self-evacuated Friday and determined there is no gas leak.

Operations are returning to normal at the affected locations.

Previous story continues below:

MIDVALE, Utah — At least two businesses have been evacuated Friday due to a possible gas leak near 1008 East Fort Union Boulevard.

Unified Fire Authority says a Verizon store and a Firehouse Subs location have been evacuated after reports of the odor of gas.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 4 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to investigate the possible leak.

It was not immediately clear how many people are affected by the evacuation. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.