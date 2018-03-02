× Mechanic finds body in trunk while working on car

PITTSFIELD, Maine – An auto mechanic at a Maine dealership found a body in the trunk of a car Friday, according to state police.

An employee of Varney Chevrolet on Somerset Avenue made the grisly find, and detectives responded around 4 p.m., according to the Bangor Daily News.

The car had apparently been abandoned in the parking lot of a Walmart store and taken to the dealership, according to WFVX.

Officials have not identified the body found in the car, but WFVX reports that the person was a woman.

It’s not clear what happened to the woman and the cause of death is not known, pending a full autopsy.