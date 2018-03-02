Learn the art of flamenco dancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flamenco del Lago is a nonprofit organization dedicated to flamenco instruction and performance here in Salt Lake City and is headed by Katie Sheen Abbott.

Katie had been practicing the art of Flamenco for years now, but most recently got back from time studying in Spain. Today, she taught Dave a few simple introductory steps to Flamenco!

There's upcoming classes to learn Flamenco by Katie Tuesdays and Thursdays at Sugar Space, and an upcoming show Saturday, April 14 at 7:00 pm.

Check out www.flamencodellago.com for where to sign up for classes, upcoming shows and much more.