Eggplant Parmesan

Ingredients

2 Smaller but robust Eggplants

1 Loaf of Low moisture Mozzarella Cheese

1 Wedge of Parmesano Regiano Cheese

2 Oz of Fresh Basil

1 Oz of Fresh oregano

1 Can of Organic Plum tomato Sauce

6 Cloves of Garlic

4 cups of Sunflower or Grapeseed oil

2 Cups of Whole wheat flour

4 eggs

Salt and Pepper

2 oz Pine Nuts

2 oz of Balsamic reduction

4 oz Bur Rata Cheese

Directions

Peel your eggplant and shape to desire size cut into ¼ inch slices. I like to use a circular shaper to get all of the eggplant a consistent size. Set up a breading station with salted flour(you can add a little parmesan to the mixture) and whisk your eggs in another bowl. Lighting flour the eggplant first and egg second. If you like a deeper batter and fry you can repeat this process twice. If you want a cleaner fry only do this process once.

In a medium sized sautee pan add your oil and heat to 350 degrees. Lightly fry each eggplant and flip for a consistent brown color. Should take around 5 min total. When finished place on a paper towel drying station and lightly pat dry. Lightly salt and pepper to finish.

For the sauce simply crush some garlic, thinly slice some basil and add one can of organic tomato sauce. Lightly reduce on a med low heat and season to taste. For this dish I like a thicker sauce so the eggplant doesn't get too runny.. We want a nice crisp eggplant. So let the sauce reduce to your desired texture.

Plating will be like building a tower. Start with a tbs of tomato sauce then add one fried slice of eggplant then add mozzarella and bur rata cheese and one basil leaf with a little pine nuts. Don’t over do each layer only use a small amount so you can build higher. Repeat process to desired height. Finish with freshly grated parmesan cheese pine nuts and into the oven to melt that cheese. Cook at 350 for 10-12 minutes for individual sized portions and 20-25 min for a large platter setup.

Finish with a little more fresh cheese salt pepper and plate as desired get creative.

