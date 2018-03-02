Dr. Seuss Day brings Utah high school and elementary students together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Dr. Seuss' birthday, the United Way invited students from East High School in Salt Lake City to go to Oquirrh Hills Elementary in Kearns to read out loud and help the students think about characters and stories.

Among the students was Quentin Lamb from East High School, who read "The Cat in the Hat" while wearing a "Cat in the Hat" hat.

"They bought the hat and I'm happy to wear it," said the lanky 6'6" senior with a laugh.

Lamb said reading to the elementary school kids brought back memories of his mom reading Dr. Seuss to him in bed every night.

"That was pretty nostalgic to me," he said.