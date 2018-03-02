× 2 people dead in school shooting at Central Michigan University, Michigan State Police say

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Two people have been confirmed dead in a shooting at Central Michigan University. Police have now alerted students to an active shooter situation.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Michigan State Police confirmed to WXMI in West Michigan that two people have been shot and killed.

Students have been advised to take shelter and call 911 if they see something suspicious, according to WXMI.

MSP said the incident was reported just after 9 a.m., Friday March 2.

CMU sent out a voice alert which said there were reports of shots fired near the 4th floor of Campbell Hall and students should stay clear of the area, said WXMI.

WXMI reports that Mt.Pleasant police have said that the suspect is armed and dangerous and on the loose.

Central Michigan University has roughly 23,000 students and is location in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles north of Lansing, WXMI said.