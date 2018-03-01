Utah Adventure: Fun races happening at Utah State Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Things are really moving at Utah State Parks this March. State parks across Utah will be the venue of some really fun races, ranging from fun 10Ks, challenging 25Ks and even some competitive 100-mile stints. See the fun races being held at Utah State Parks below!

The Buffalo 25K Run Happening March 10, Buffalo Run Adventures hosts this fun event. Kicking off at 9:00 am, it starts in White Rock Bay and follows along some of Antelope's beautiful trails. Maybe some bison will choose to run along with you as well.

Shamrock Your Socks Off 10K This is a can't miss, scenic 10K taking place on March 17. Runners will go through Snow Canyon State Park, continuing throughout the neighborhoods of Ivins and finishing at Ivins City Park. Runners should meet and park at Ivins City Park, where they will then be transported by bus to the starting line in Snow Canyon. The race starts at 9:00 am and no cars will be allowed at the start line, so make sure you catch the bus to the start.

The Buffalo 50K The Buffalo 50K is a 50 mile and 100-mile race on March 23 and 24. Join this challenging course across even more of Antelope Island's beautiful trails.



Learn about these fun races, as well as other upcoming events by visiting the Events Calendar at www.stateparks.utah.gov/calendar. There you can find out more information as well as the appropriate links to sign up for these events.