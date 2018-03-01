× Teacher accused of having sex with 14-year-old boy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old former middle school teacher in Florida is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Former New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher Stephanie Peterson was arrested on Wednesday after the teen told his parents about their alleged relationship, which began in November.

Deputies say Peterson would send the 14-year-old nude pictures and often picked him up around 11 p.m. at his home to have sex and smoke marijuana. She would bring him home around 1 or 2 a.m.

Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, resigned from her job on Monday.

She is charged with lewd and lascivious battery and transmission of harmful materials to a minor. Peterson is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $25,000 bond.