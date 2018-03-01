South Jordan Police investigating after windows shot out with ball bearings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan Police are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for shooting out the front passenger windows of three vehicles.

According to a Facebook post by SJPD, the windows were shot out near 11400 S and Bangerter Hwy. around 7:30 Wednesday night. Police found small steel bearings in the vehicles that were hit, and they believe the bearings had been fired from a slingshot.

"At 40, 50, 60 miles an hour, that projectile striking a vehicle can cause significant damage. Luckily, in this case, we have some broken windows and no injuries. But we easily could have somebody seriously injured or even possibly killed," said Lt. Matt Pennington, South Jordan Police Department

Police said one of the ball bearings struck a passenger in one of the vehicles, but that person was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information that may aid South Jordan Police in their investigation is urged to call 801-840-4000.