Payson man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three young girls

PAYSON, Utah – A Utah County man is facing child sex abuse charges after a 14-year-old girl told authorities he was sexually abusing her and two younger girls.

Tuesday the 14-year-old girl told the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Jerry Bradford had been sexually abusing her, a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl.

The girls said Bradford inappropriately touched them under their clothing on numerous occasions over the last few years.

Deputies said a school health class helped the 14-year-old girl to come forward about the alleged sexual abuse.

Upon arrest, Bradford denied any wrongdoing.

Bradford later told deputies he was sexually abused as a child and that “he let his thoughts wander and his emotions get the better of him.”

He also told authorities he wanted to get help.

Bradford is being held on a $50,000 bond.