Ogden Twilight announces 2018 concert line-up

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Twilight announced their concert line-up for 2018 Thursday.

The series will feature concerts every Thursday night in June, with six additional shows in July and August. The series is divided into two sessions.

All shows will be held at the Ogden Amphitheater and the doors and vendors open at 5 p.m. Bands play at 6 p.m.

Season ticket packages are available as of Thursday, and tickets for single events will go on sale March 8 online and at Graywhale Entertainment locations.

Click here for complete ticketing information as well as the rules of the venue.

Session 1

June 7: The Flaming Lips

June 14: Little Dragon

June 21: Bonobo

June 28: Metronomy & Cold War Kids

Session 2

July 6: Thievery Corporation

July 17: Syvlan Esso

July 26: Big Wild & Jai Wolf

August 2: Broken Social Scene

August 7: Chromeo

August 9: CHVRCHES