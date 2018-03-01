How yoga is changing the lives of inmates at the Utah State Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Where do you find self-worth when it seems all hope has been lost?

For some of the inmates at the Timpanogos Women's Facility at the Utah State Prison, the answer lies in yoga.

It all started with two women, passion for yoga and a goal: to bring yoga and new hope to 10 incarcerated women.

Denise Druce is one of the yoga instructors giving these women something to look forward to. In about one year and 200 hours of work, these women will receive a yoga instructor certification and a new sense of humanity.

Watch the video above to see how this program has changed the lives of not just the inmates involved, but the instructors as well.

Visit www.denisedruce.com for more of Denise.